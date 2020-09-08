Wall Street Aims To Open Lower

(RTTNews) - Initial signs from the U.S. Futures Index suggest that Wall Street might open negative on Tuesday. The economic announcements for the week remain relatively quiet. Asian shares finished mostly higher, while European shares are down.

As of 8.00 am ET, the Dow futures were down 131.00 points, the S&P 500 futures were declining 33.75 points and the Nasdaq 100 futures were sliding 308.00 points.

The U.S. major indices were down on Friday. The Dow ended down 159.42 points or 0.6 percent to 28,133.31. The Nasdaq slumped 144.97 points or 1.3 percent to 11,313.13 and the S&P 500 slid 28.10 points or 0.8 percent to 3,426.96.

The Investor Movement Index or IMX for August will be issued at 12.30 pm ET. In the prior month, the Index was 4.63.

Three-year Treasury Note auction will be held at 1.00 pm ET. Fed's Consumer Credit for July will be published at 3.00 pm ET. The consensus is for $13 billion, while it was $9 billion in the prior month.

The 52-week Treasury Bill auction will be held at 11.30 am ET.

The Asian stocks closed higher on Tuesday. Shares in China and Hong Kong rebounded after four days of losses. China's Shanghai Composite Index rose 23.83 points, or 0.7 percent, to close at 3,316.42, while Hong Kong's Hang Seng Index added 40.14 points, or 0.2 percent, to settle at 24,629.79.

Japanese shares rose after two days of losses. The benchmark Nikkei 225 Index advanced 184.18 points, or 0.8 percent, to settle at 23,274.13, while the broader Topix added 11.15 points, or 0.7 percent, to close at 1,620.89.

The Australian market extended gains from the previous session. The benchmark S&P/ASX 200 Index rose 63.00 points, or 1.1 percent, to close at 6,007.80, while the broader All Ordinaries Index advanced 60.30 points, or 1.0 percent, to settle at 6,190.20.

European shares are trading lower. Among the major indexes in the region, the CAC 40 Index of France is declining 92.43 points or 1.79 percent. The German DAX is losing 181.86 points or 1.39 percent, the U.K. FTSE 100 Index is sliding 34.83 points or 0.59 percent.

The Swiss Market Index is declining 97.18 points or 0.94 percent.

The Euro Stoxx 50 Index, which is a compilation of 50 blue chip stocks across the euro area, is down 1.67 percent.

