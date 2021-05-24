Wall Street Aims To Open In Positive Territory

(RTTNews) - Reaction to reports on New Home Sales, Consumer Confidence, Durable Goods Orders, and Personal Income and Spending might get special attention this week.

Initial signs from the U.S. Futures Index suggest that Wall Street might open higher. Asian shares finished mostly lower, while European shares are trading broadly lower.

As of 8.05 am ET, the Dow futures were adding 115.00 points, the S&P 500 futures were progressing 20.75 points and the Nasdaq 100 futures were gaining 100.00 points.

U.S. stocks ended mixed on Friday as inflation concerns and talk of tapering kept investors on the edge.

The Dow rose 123.69 points or 0.4 percent to 34,207.84, but the Nasdaq fell 64.75 points or 0.5 percent to 13,470.99 and the S&P 500 edged down 3.26 points or 0.1 percent to 4,155.86.

On the economic front, Chicago Fed National Activity Index for April will be released at 8.30 am ET. In the prior month, the Index was at 1.71.

Six-month Treasury bills auction will be at 11.30 am ET.

Cleveland Federal Reserve Bank President Loretta Mester to give opening remarks before virtual Cleveland Fed Conversations on Central Banking: Diversity and Central Bank Communication event 11.00 am ET.

Atlanta Federal Reserve Bank President Raphael Bostic to speak on "Public Policy Responses to COVID Pandemic" before virtual Homer Hoyt Institute's Weimer School of Advanced Studies in Real Estate and Land Economics session at 12.00 pm ET Kansas City Federal Reserve Bank President Esther George will speak at the Kansas City Fed's virtual Agricultural Symposium at 5.30 pm ET.

Asian stocks ended narrowly mixed on Monday. Chinese shares ended a choppy session higher. The benchmark Shanghai Composite index rose 10.73 points, or 0.31 percent, to 3,497.28 while Hong Kong's Hang Seng index dipped 0.16 percent to 28,412.26.

Japanese shares posted modest gains. The Nikkei average inched up 46.78 points, or 0.17 percent, to 28,364.61 while the broader Topix index closed 0.44 percent higher at 1,913.04.

Australian markets ended slightly higher. The broader All Ordinaries index edged up 10.70 points, or 0.15 percent, to 7,276.

European shares are trading mostly lower. Among the major indexes in the region, the CAC 40 Index of France is declining 0.96 points or 0.01 percent. The German DAX is gaining 8.23 points or 0.06 percent, the U.K. FTSE 100 Index is progressing 10.00 points or 0.14 percent.

The Swiss Market Index is sliding 16.50 points or 0.15 percent.

The Euro Stoxx 50 Index, which is a compilation of 50 blue chip stocks across the euro area, is down 0.66 percent.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.