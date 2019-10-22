Wall Street Aims To Open In Green

(RTTNews) - Earnings might be the focus on Tuesday. Existing Home Sales, Richmond Fed Manufacturing Index as well as Redbook data are the major economic announcements on the day.

Investors are keenly watching the latest developments in U.S -China trade discussions. President Trump said that the largest countries are reaching a long-awaited truce this month. The trade war has been causing a drag on economic growth around the globe.

The market is awaiting the result for Brexit votes in U.K. parliament that will decide whether the country need to leave EU.

Asian shares finished higher, while European shares are trading mostly down. Early signs from the U.S. Futures suggest that Wall Street might be opening higher. As of 7.14 am ET, the Dow futures were adding 27.00 points, the S&P 500 futures were up 1.50 point and the Nasdaq 100 futures were progressing 10.75 points.

The U.S. major averages all closed in positive territory. The Dow rose 57.44 points or 0.21 percent to 26,827.64, the Nasdaq advanced 73.44 points or 0.9 percent to 8,162.99 and the S&P 500 climbed 20.52 points or 0.69 percent to 3,006.72. On the economic front, Redbook data for the week will be published at 8.55 am ET. In the prior week, the Store Sales were up 4.1 percent.

Existing Home Sales for September will be published at 10.00 am ET. The consensus is for 5.445 million, slightly down from 5.490 million in the prior month. Existing Home Sales were up 1.3 percent in August. Year over year growth was 2.6 percent. Richmond Fed Manufacturing Index for October will be revealed at 10.00 am ET. The consensus is for a minus 9, unchanged from last year. The Index is a composite of the new orders, shipments, and employment indexes.

Dallas Federal Reserve Bank President Robert Kaplan will moderate a conversation with Bank of International Settlements General Manager Agustin Carstens at the Dallas Fed's Technology-Enabled Disruption: Implications for Business, Labor Markets and Monetary Policy conference in Dallas, TX. At 1.00 pm ET.

Two year Treasury Note auction will be held at 1.00 pm ET.

On the corporate sector, Procter and Gamble Co. reported first quarter earnings of $3.62 billion, an increase of 13 percent from $3.21 billion a year ago.Earnings per share increased 11 percent to $1.36 from the previous year. Net sales increased seven percent to $17.8 billion from $16.69 billion last year. UPS reported third quarter net income of $1.75 billion, up from $1.51 billion in the prior year. On a per share basis, earnings climbed to $2.01, from $1.73 in the previous year.

Revenue for the quarter rose to $18.32 billion from $17.44 billion in the prior third quarter.

Further, the company reaffirmed full year adjusted earnings per share in a range of $7.45 to $7.75.

Fifth Third Bancorp recorded a higher earnings for the third quarter. The company's earnings totaled $530 million, or $0.71 per share, up from $421 million, or $0.61 per share in the prior year.

Asian stocks closed broadly up on Tuesday. China's Shanghai Composite index rose half a percent or 14.76 points to 2,954.38. Hong Kong's Seng index finished 0.23 percent or 60.52 points higher at 26,786.20.

Japanese markets were closed for a holiday.

Australian markets eked out modest gains. The benchmark S&P/ASX 200 index rose 19.70 points, or 0.30 percent, to 6,672.20 while the broader All Ordinaries index ended up 20.90 points, or 0.31 percent, at 6,778.60.

European shares are trading mostly higher. CAC 40 of France is gaining 3.67 points or 0.06 percent. DAX of Germany is progressing 28.44 points or 0.22 percent. FTSE 100 of England is up 26.48 points or 0.37 percent. Swiss Market Index is declining 7.44 points or 0.08 percent.

Euro Stoxx 50 that provides a blue-chip representation of supersector leaders in the Eurozone, is up 0.15 percent.

