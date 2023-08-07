Wall Street Aims To Open In Green

(RTTNews) - Earnings and economic announcements will be getting attention on Monday. Inflation data might be the highlight this week. Chinese e-commerce giant Alibaba Group Holding, Japanese tech giants Sony Corp., SoftBank Group Corp., and Australian lender Commonwealth Bank of Australia have scheduled their corporate results this week.

Early signs from the U.S. Futures Index suggest that Wall Street might open positive. Asian shares finished mixed, while European shares are trading mostly down.

As of 7.50 am ET, the Dow futures were up 61.00 points, the S&P 500 futures were adding 12.50 points and the Nasdaq 100 futures were progressing 65.25 points.

The U.S. major averages eventually finished Friday in negative territory. The Dow fell 150.27 points or 0.4 percent to 35,065.62, the Nasdaq declined 50.48 points or 0.4 percent to 13,909.24 and the S&P 500 slid 23.86 points or 0.5 percent to 4,478.03.

On the economic front, the Investor Movement Index for July will be released at 12.30 am ET. In the prior month, the Index was at 5.46.

The six-month Treasury Bill auction will be held at 11.30 am ET.

The Fed Consumer Credit for June will be issued at 3.00 pm ET. The consensus is $14.1 billion, while it was up $7.3 billion in the prior month.

Asian stocks ended flat to slightly lower on Monday. Chinese and Hong Kong markets ended lower.

China's Shanghai Composite index dropped 0.59 percent to 3,268.83 while Hong Kong's Hang Seng index ended little changed with a negative bias at 19,537.92.

Japanese shares edged up slightly. The Nikkei average gained 0.19 percent to 32,254.56. The broader Topix index settled 0.41 percent higher at 2,283.93.

Australian markets slipped. The benchmark S&P/ASX 200 slid 0.22 percent to 7,309.20 while the broader All Ordinaries index ended down 0.21 percent at 7,519.90.

European shares are trading mostly lower. CAC 40 of France is down 12.859 points or 0.17 percent. DAX of Germany is declining 64.60 points or 0.40 percent. FTSE 100 of England is sliding 38.04 points or 0.50 percent. The Swiss Market Index is down 7.90 points or 0.07 percent.

Euro Stoxx 50 which provides a Blue-chip representation of supersector leaders in the Eurozone, is down 0.24 percent.

