Wall Street Aims To Open High

(RTTNews) - Though Tuesday is quiet on the U.S. economic front, earnings reports and continuing reactions to the positive results from the latest trial on COVID-19 vaccines might have an influence on the investor sentiments.

Early signs from the U.S. Futures Index suggest that Wall Street might open positive. IBM Corp. (IBM), Logitech (LOGI), Steel Dynamics (STLD), and Zions Bancorp (ZION) are among the companies releasing their quarterly results after the close of today's trading.

As of 8.20 am ET, the Dow futures were adding 190.00 points, the S&P 500 futures were gaining 25 points and the Nasdaq 100 futures were gaining 86.25 points.

The U.S. major averages all closed in positive territory on Monday. The Nasdaq soared 263.90 points or 2.5 percent to 10,767.09 and the S&P 500 climbed 27.11 points or 0.8 percent to 3,251.84.

The spike by the Nasdaq came as traders cycled back into big-name tech stocks after the index slumped by 1.1 percent last week.

On the economic front, the Chicago Fed National Activity Index or CFNAI for June will be issued at 8.30 am ET. In the prior month, the level was at 2.61.

The Redbook Data for the week will be released at 8.55 am ET. In the prior week, the store sales were down 5.5 percent.

The 8-week Treasury bills auction will be held at 11.00 am ET.

Asian stocks rose on Tuesday. Chinese shares ended a choppy session higher. The benchmark Shanghai Composite index edged up 6.75 points, or 0.20 percent, to 3,320.89, while Hong Kong's Hang Seng index ended up 2.31 percent at 25,635.66.

Japanese markets closed higher, led by technology stocks. The Nikkei average rose 166.74 points, or 0.73 percent, to 22,884.22 ahead of a four-day weekend, while the broader Topix index closed 0.36 percent higher at 1,582.74.

Australian markets posted strong gains on Tuesday. The benchmark S&P/ASX 200 index jumped 154.70 points, or 2.58 percent, to 6,156.30 as the government said it will extend record stimulus spending into next year. The broader All Ordinaries index ended up 156.50 points, or 2.56 percent, at 6,268.80.

European shares are trading higher. Among the major indexes in the region, the CAC 40 Index of France is progressing 58.69 points or 1.16 percent. The German DAX is gaining 221.07 points or 1.69 percent, the U.K. FTSE 100 Index is progressing 28.07 points or 0.45 percent.

The Swiss Market Index is adding 28.74 points or 0.27 percent.

The Euro Stoxx 50 Index, which is a compilation of 50 blue chip stocks across the euro area, is up 1.42 percent.

