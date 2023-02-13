Wall Street Aims To Open Broadly Up

(RTTNews) - Initial pre-market cues suggest that Wall Street might open broadly up.

The inflation data, reports on retail sales and industrial production as well as the latest earnings news might be the highlights this week.

On a lean day of economic announcements, investors might focus on geopolitical developments on Friday.

As of 7.10 am ET, the Dow futures were down 16.00 points, the S&P 500 futures were adding 5.00 points and the Nasdaq 100 futures were progressing 54.75 points.

The U.S. major averages finished higher on Friday. The Nasdaq climbed off its worst levels of the day but still closed down 71.46 points or 0.6 percent to 11,718.12, while the Dow rose 169.39 points or 0.6 percent to 33,869.27.

The S&P 500 spent most of the day bouncing back and forth across the unchanged line before closing up 8.96 points or 0.2 percent to 4,090.46.

On the economic front, the three-month and six-month Treasury Bill Auction will be held at 11.30 am ET.

Asian stocks finished lower on Monday. Chinese shares ended notably higher. The Shanghai Composite index climbed 0.72 percent to 3,284.16 while Hong Kong's Hang Seng index slipped 0.12 percent to 21,164.42.

Japanese shares fell. The Nikkei average dropped 0.88 percent to close at 27,427.32 while the broader Topix index ended 0.47 percent lower at 1,977.67.

Australian markets ended slightly lower. The benchmark S&P/ASX 200 index slid 0.21 percent to 7,417.80, while the broader All Ordinaries index closed 0.22 percent lower at 7,614.50.

European shares are trading higher. CAC 40 of France is progressing 47.21 points or 0.66 percent. DAX of Germany is adding 43.00 points or 0.28 percent. FTSE 100 of England is gaining 25.77 points or 0.33 percent. The Swiss Market Index is up 34.97 points or 0.31 percent.

Euro Stoxx 50 which provides a Blue-chip representation of supersector leaders in the Eurozone, is up 0.56 percent.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.