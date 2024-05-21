Wall Street Aims To Open Broadly Higher

(RTTNews) - On a lean day of economic announcements, trading on Tuesday may be impacted by Fed speeches.

Asian shares finished mostly lower, while European shares are trading in the negative zone. In the Asian trading session, gold slipped from record highs and the dollar firmed up. Oil prices dipped on geopolitical tensions.

Early trends on the U.S. Futures Index suggest that Wall Street might open broadly up.

As of 8.00 am ET, the Dow futures were up 15.00 points, the S&P 500 futures were adding 1.75 points and the Nasdaq 100 futures were sliding 10.25 points.

The U.S. major averages finished Monday broadly up. The Nasdaq ended the day up 108.91 points or 0.7 percent at 16,794.87. The S&P 500 also crept up 4.86 points or 0.1 percent to 5,308.13, but the Dow fell 196.82 points or 0.5 percent at 39,806.77.

On the economic front, the Richmond Fed President Thomas Barkin will give opening remarks before the 2024 Investing in Rural America Conference: Building and Maintaining Momentum hosted by the Federal Reserve Bank of Richmond at 9.00 am ET.

Fed Governor Christopher Waller will speak on the economic outlook before an event hosted by the Peterson Institute for International Economics at 9.00 am ET.

New York Fed President John Williams will give opening remarks at 2024 Governance and Culture Reform Conference at 9.05 am ET.

Atlanta Fed President Raphael Bostic will give 'welcome back' remarks before the 2024 Financial Markets Conference hosted by the Federal Reserve Bank of Atlanta at 9.10 am ET. Raphael Bostic will also moderate 'Central Banking in the Post-Pandemic Financial System' panel at 7.00 pm ET.

The 4-month Treasury bills auction will be held at 11.00 am ET. Asian stocks ended lower on Tuesday.

China's Shanghai Composite index dropped 0.42 percent to 3,157.97, dragged down by cyclical shares.

Hong Kong's Hang Seng index slumped 2.12 percent to 19,220.62.

Australian markets ended slightly lower. The benchmark S&P ASX 200 dropped 0.15 percent to 7,851.70 while the broader All Ordinaries index settled 0.15 percent lower at 8,120.20.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.