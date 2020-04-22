Wall Street Aims To Bounce Back At Open

(RTTNews) - Early signs from the U.S. Futures Index suggest that Wall Street might open on a positive note on Wednesday.

U.S. Congress is all set for the fourth coronavirus package of $480 billion to protect small businesses, hospitals, as well as for wider testing.

Reports of a possible second round of winter outbreak of Coronavirus are worrying the investors. The slump in oil prices is another deep concern.

Meanwhile, China is experiencing a second round of uptick in certain regions. Spain, badly affected by the COVID -19 infections, and many other countries are thinking of extending lockdown by a few weeks.

The head of the World Food Program or WFP has warned that the World is risking 'biblical' famines due to the Coronavirus pandemic.

The Pandemic has killed more than 177,000 people across the globe and infected 2.5 million. In the U.S. alone, more than 45,000 people have died from the COVID-19 outbreak.

Asian shares finished mostly higher, while European shares are trading positive.

As of 8.05 am ET, the Dow futures were up 232.00 points, the S&P 500 futures were adding 28.75 points and the Nasdaq 100 futures were progressing 89.00 points.

The U.S. major averages all posted steep losses on Tuesday. The Dow tumbled 631.56 points or 2.7 percent to 23,018.88, the Nasdaq plunged 297.50 points or 3.5 percent to 8,263.23 and the S&P 500 plummeted 86.60 points or 3.1 percent to 2,736.56. On the economic front, the Federal Housing Finance Agency's FHFA House Price Index for February will be released at 9.00 am ET. The consensus is for an increase of 0.4 percent, while it was up 0.3 percent in the prior month.

The Energy Information Administration or EIA's Petroleum Status report for the week will be issued at 10.30 am ET. In the prior week, the Crude Oil Inventories were up 19.2 million barrels and Gasoline inventories were up 4.9 million barrels.

In the corporate segment, AT&T Inc. reported a profit for the first-quarter that increased 11.8 percent from last year, while quarterly operating revenues declined 4.6 percent.

The company's net income attributable to common stock for the first quarter increased 11.8 percent to $4.58 billion from the prior year's $4.10 billion, with earnings per share improving to $0.63 from $0.56 in the previous year.

First-quarter operating income was $7.5 billion compared to $7.2 billion in the comparable 2019 period. But, total operating revenues declined 4.6 percent to $42.78 billion from $44.83 billion last year.

Asian stocks ended mostly higher on Wednesday. China's Shanghai Composite index gained 0.60 percent to finish at 2,843.98. Hong Kong's Hang Seng index rose 0.42 percent to 23,893.36.

Japanese shares ended lower. The Nikkei average dropped 142.83 points, or 0.74 percent, to 19,137.95, after temporarily falling below 19,000 for the first time since April 8 in intraday trade. The broader Topix index ended 0.63 percent lower at 1,406.90.

Australian markets ended on a flat note. The benchmark S&P/ASX 200 ended marginally lower at 5,221.20 after hitting as low as 5,100.70 earlier in the session.

European shares are trading higher. CAC 40 of France is adding17.26 points or 0.40 percent. DAX of Germany is gaining 91.35 points or 0.89 percent. FTSE 100 of England is progressing 77.56 points or 1.38 percent. Swiss Market Index is up 44.15 points or 0.46 percent.

Euro Stoxx 50 that provides a Blue-chip representation of supersector leaders in the Eurozone, is up 0.73 percent.

