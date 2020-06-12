Wall Street Aims To Bounce Back

(RTTNews) - Market sentiments on Friday might be influenced by reports on import and export prices and consumer sentiment. Traders are also likely to keep an eye on news on the coronavirus front.

Asian shares finished lower, while European shares are trading higher. Initial signs from the U.S. Futures Index suggest that Wall Street might open broadly higher.

As of 8.10 am ET, the Dow futures were adding 430.00 points, the S&P 500 futures were progressing 45.50 points and the Nasdaq 100 futures were adding 121.50 points.

The U.S. major averages ended Thursday just off their lows of the session. The Dow plunged 1,861.82 points or 6.9 percent to 25,128.17, the Nasdaq plummeted 527.62 points or 5.3 percent to 9,492.73 and the S&P 500 tumbled 188.04 points or 5.9 percent to 3,002.10.

On the economic front, the Labor Department's Imports and Export Prices for May will be issued at 8.30 am ET. The consensus is for an increase of 0.8 percent, while it was down 2.6 percent in the prior month.

The University of Michigan's Consumer Sentiment report for June will be released at 10.00 am ET. The consensus is for 75.0, slightly up from 72.3 in the prior month. The Baker-Hughes Rig Count for the week will be released at 1.00 pm ET. Asian stocks fell sharply on Friday. Chinese shares ended on a flat note, while Hong Kong's Hang Seng index fell 0.73 percent to 24,301.38.

Japanese shares finished modestly lower on growing fears about a resurgence of coronavirus infections. The Nikkei average dropped 167.43 points, or 0.75 percent, to 22,305.48, its lowest close since June 1. The broader Topix index closed 1.15 percent lower at 1,570.68.

Australian stocks followed their U.S. peers lower. The benchmark S&P/ASX 200 index tumbled 112.80 points, or 1.89 percent, to 5,847.80, while the broader All Ordinaries index ended down 119.60 points, or 1.97 percent, at 5,959.90.

European shares are trading higher. Among the major indexes in the region, the CAC 40 Index of France is adding 81.71 points or 1.70 percent. The German DAX is up 99.29 points or 0.84 percent, the U.K. FTSE 100 Index is gaining 64.87 points or 1.07 percent.

The Swiss Market Index is adding 34.40 points or 1.09 percent.

The Euro Stoxx 50 Index, which is a compilation of 50 blue chip stocks across the euro area, is down 1.49 percent.

