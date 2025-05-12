Wall Street Aims To Surge At Open

(RTTNews) - Initial cues from the U.S. Futures Index suggest that Wall Street might open higher on Monday. Consumer and Producer price inflation reports, retail sales, industrial production and consumer sentiment data might get attention this week.

In the Asian trading session oil prices surged, while gold remained under pressure.

Asian shares finished positive, while European shares are trading mostly up.

As of 8.15 am ET, the Dow futures were adding 1,108.00 points, the S&P 500 futures were progressing 181.50 points and the Nasdaq 100 futures were up 817.00 points.

The U.S. major averages closed narrowly mixed on Friday. The Nasdaq crept up 0.78 points or less than a tenth of a percent to 17,928.92, the S&P 500 edged down 4.03 points or 0.1 percent to 5,659.91 and the Dow dipped 119.07 points or 0.3 percent to 41,249.38.

On the economic front, the six-month Treasury bill auction will be held at 11.30 am ET.

The Treasury Department's April account statement will be issued at 2.00 pm ET. The consensus is for a surplus of $345.5 billion, while the deficit in the prior month was $160.5 billion.

Fed Governor Adriana Kugler will speak on the economic outlook before the National Association for Business Economics and the Central Bank of Ireland's International Economic Symposium at 10.25 am ET.

Asian stocks climbed on Monday. China's Shanghai Composite Index jumped 0.8 percent to 3,369.24. Hong Kong's Hang Seng Index soared 3.0 percent to 23,549.46.

Japanese markets eked out modest gains. The Nikkei 225 Index rose 0.4 percent to 37,644.26, while the broader Topix Index settled 0.3 percent higher at 2,742.08.

Australian markets ended marginally higher. New Zealand's benchmark S&P/NZX-50 Index gained 0.6 percent to close at 12,676.75.

European shares are trading broadly up. CAC 40 of France is adding 116.60 points or 1.51 percent. DAX of Germany is gaining 154.24 points or 0.66 percent. FTSE 100 of England is progressing 48.15 points or 0.56 percent. The Swiss Market Index is sliding 29.70 points or 0.25 percent.

Euro Stoxx 50 that provides a Blue-chip representation of supersector leaders in the Eurozone, is up 1.66 percent.

