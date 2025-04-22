Wall Street Aims To Rebound At Open

(RTTNews) - The Richmond Fed Manufacturing Index for April, earnings reports, and a couple of Fed speeches might get attention on Tuesday.

Initial trends on the U.S. Futures Index suggest that Wall Street might open positive.

Asian shares finished mostly lower, while European shares are trading in negative territory.

Tariff-related worries might continue. In the Asian trading session, the dollar remained under pressure, while gold hovered near record levels. Oil prices rebounded

As of 8.00 am ET, the Dow futures were gaining 300.00 points, the S&P 500 futures were adding 39.50 points and the Nasdaq 100 futures were up 142.50 points.

The U.S. major averages finished firmly negative on Monday. The Nasdaq plunged 415.55 points or 2.6 percent to 15,870.90, the Dow tumbled 971.82 points or 2.5 percent to 38,170.41 and the S&P 500 slumped 124.50 points or 2.4 percent to 5,158.20.

On the economic front, the Richmond Fed Manufacturing Index for April will be issued at 10.00 am ET. The consensus is for minus 5.00, while it was minus 4.0 in March.

Two-year Treasury Note auction will be held at 1.00 pm ET.

The Fed Money Supply for March will be published at 1.00 pm ET. In the prior month, the M2 Level was $21,671 billion.

Fed Vice Chair Philip Jefferson will speak on 'Economic Mobility and the Dual Mandate' before the Economic Mobility Summit sponsored by the Federal Reserve Bank of Philadelphia at 9.00 am ET.

Philadelphia Fed President Patrick Harker will participate in fireside chat before the Economic Mobility Summit sponsored by the Federal Reserve Bank of Philadelphia at 9.30 am ET.

Minneapolis Fed President Neel Kashkari will participate in a moderated question-and-answer session before the U.S. Chamber of Commerce Global Summit at 1.40 pm ET.

Richmond Fed President Thomas Barkin will participates in fireside chat, 'Macro and Micro Economic Forces Shaping our Future' before the RVA Big Dipper Innovation Summit at 2.30 pm ET.

Fed Governor Adriana Kugler will speak on 'Transmission of Monetary Policy' before the University of Minnesota Heller-Hurwicz Economics Institute Spring 2025 Roundtable at 6.00 pm ET.

Asian stocks ended mixed on Tuesday. China's Shanghai Composite index ended up 0.25 percent at 3,299.76 and Hong Kong's Hang Seng index rose 0.78 percent to 21,562.32.

Japanese markets fell. The Nikkei average dropped 0.17 percent to 34,220.60 while the broader Topix index settled 0.13 percent higher at 2,532.12.

Australian markets ended marginally lower.

European shares are trading lower. CAC 40 of France is losing 35.17 points or 0.48 percent. DAX of Germany is down 134.05 points or 0.63 percent. FTSE 100 of England is progressing 13.68 points or 0.17 percent. The Swiss Market Index is sliding 165.58 points or 1.42 percent.

Euro Stoxx 50 that provides a Blue-chip representation of supersector leaders in the Eurozone, is down 0.51 percent.

