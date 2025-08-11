Wall Street Aims To Open Marginally Up

(RTTNews) - On a weak day of economic developments, investors might be more keen on U.S. trade tariff related developments on Monday. Early signs show that Wall Street might open slightly up.

In the Asian trading session, Gold prices fell over 1 percent, oil prices declined.

As of 8.20 am ET, the Dow futures were gaining 89.00 points, the S&P 500 futures were adding 5.50 points and the Nasdaq 100 futures were progressing 5.75 points.

The U.S. major averages all finished Friday positive. The Nasdaq jumped 207.32 points or 1.0 percent to 21,450.02, the S&P 500 advanced 49.45 points or 0.8 percent to 6,389.45 and the Dow climbed 206.97 points or 0.5 percent to 44,175.61.

On the economic front, the six-month Treasury Auction will be held at Asian stocks edged up in thin trade on Monday.

China's Shanghai Composite rose 0.34 percent to 3,647.55. Hong Kong's Hang Seng index finished 0.19 percent higher at 24,906.81.

Japanese markets closed for a holiday.

Australian markets eked out modest gains. The benchmark S&P/ASX 200 rose 0.43 percent to 8,844.80 while the broader All Ordinaries index settled 0.45 percent higher at 9,117.60.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.