Wall Street Aims To Open Marginally Up

(RTTNews) - Initial trends on U.S. Futures Index suggest that Wall Street might open slightly positive on Wednesday.

Investors are looking ahead to economic announcements. The U.S. and Chinese officials are yet to reach an agreement on tariff truce extension.

As of 8.20 am ET, the Dow futures were up 16.00 points, the S&P 500 futures were adding 5.00 points and the Nasdaq 100 futures were progressing 31.75 points.

The U.S. major average finished lower on Tuesday. The Dow fell 204.57 points or 0.5 percent to 44,632.99, the Nasdaq declined 80.29 points or 0.4 percent to 21,098.29 and the S&P 500 dipped 18.91 points or 0.3 percent to 6,370.86.

On the economic front, the Commerce Department's GDP for the second quarter will be released at 8.30 am ET. The consensus is up 2.5 percent, while it was down 0.5 percent in the prior quarter.

Three-year and ten-year Treasury Note auction will be held at 8.30 am ET.

Thirty-year Treasury Bonds auction will be held at 8.30 am ET.

National Association of Realtors' Pending Home Sales Index for June will be released at 10.00 am ET. The consensus is for an increase of 0.2 percent, while it was up 1.8 percent in the prior month.

The Energy Information Administration or EIA's Petroleum Status Report for the week is scheduled at 10.30 am ET. In the prior week, the crude oil inventories were down 3.2 million barrels and the gasoline inventories were down 1.7 million barrels.

The FOMC announcement will be at 2.00 pm ET. No change is expected in the base points.

Asian stocks ended mixed on Wednesday. China's Shanghai Composite index ended up 0.17 percent at 3,615.72.

Hong Kong's Hang Seng index fell 1.36 percent to 25,176.93.

Japanese markets ended on a flat note. The Nikkei average finished marginally lower at 40,654.70. The broader Topix index settled 0.40 percent higher at 2,920.18.

Australian markets rose notably. The benchmark S&P/ASX 200 climbed 0.60 percent to 8,756.40.

