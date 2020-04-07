Wall Street Aims High

(RTTNews) - Newfound optimism is gaining as China reported zero new COVID-19 deaths for the first time since January and daily new cases in Italy and Spain, the major victims of the epidemic, have reported a decline from a horrific scale. The U.S. has recorded 370,000 virus infections and nearly 11,000 deaths. Across the world, the COVID-19 infections crossed 1.3 million, with 75,000 deaths.

On Tuesday, relatively a quiet day with a few economic announcements, early trends from the U.S. Futures Index suggest that Wall Street might open positive.

Asian shares finished mostly higher, while European shares are trading positive. As of 8.05 am ET, the Dow futures were adding58.00 points, the S&P 500 futures were down 17.25 points and the Nasdaq 100 futures were sliding 47.50 points.

The U.S. major averages reached new highs for the session on Monday and closed higher. The Dow soared 1,627.46 points or 7.7 percent to 22,679.99, the Nasdaq spiked 540.15 points or 7.3 percent to 7,913.24 and the S&P 500 surged up 175.03 points or 7 percent to 2,663.68.

On the economic front, the Redbook data for the week will be issued at 8.55 am ET. In the prior week, the Store sales were up 6.3 percent. The Labor Department's Job Openings and Labor Turnover Survey or JOLTS for February will be published at 10.00 am ET. The consensus is for 6.638 million, while it was 6.963 million a month ago.

The Consumer Credit for February will be released at 3.00 pm ET. Asian stocks rose on Tuesday. China's Shanghai Composite index rose by 56.78 points, or 2.05 percent, to 2,820.76. Hong Kong's Hang Seng index ended up 2.12 percent at 24,253.29.

Japanese shares ended a choppy session sharply higher. The Nikkei average ended up 373.88 points, or 2.01 percent, at 18,950.18 while the broader Topix index closed 1.96 percent higher at 1,403.21.

Australian markets finished modestly lower. The benchmark S&P ASX 200 rose as much as 2.6 percent in early trade before falling back to end the session down 34.50 points, or 0.65 percent, at 5,252.30. The broader All Ordinaries index slid 22.30 points, or 0.42 percent, to 5,301.30.

European shares are trading higher. Among the major indexes in the region, the CAC 40 Index of France is progressing 136.62 points or 3.13 percent. The German DAX is adding 405.91 points or 4.03 percent, the U.K. FTSE 100 Index is gaining 166.05 points or 2.97 percent.

The Swiss Market Index is adding 138.58 points or 1.46 percent.

The Euro Stoxx 50 Index, which is a compilation of 50 blue chip stocks across the euro area, is up 3.21 percent.

