Wall Street Aims For A Bounce Back

(RTTNews) - The number of coronavirus deaths outside China surpassed those inside, as the total death toll climbed above 7100. Several countries in Asia and Europe are under lock-down and economists are expecting a global recession very soon.

After a rout on Monday, markets are trying for a come back. Early signs from the U.S. Futures Index point to a positive open for Wall Street.

Asian shares finished mixed, while European shares are trading lower.

As of 7.55 am ET, the Dow futures were gaining 48.00 points, the S&P 500 futures were adding 0.75 points and the Nasdaq 100 futures were up 54.50 points.

The U.S. major averages finished on Monday just off their worst levels of the day. The Dow plunged 2,997.10 points or 12.9 percent to 20,188.52, the Nasdaq plummeted 970.28 points or 12.3 percent to 6,904.59 and the S&P 500 tumbled 324.89 points or 11.9 percent to 2,386.13.

On the economic front, the Commerce Department's Retail Sales for February will be published at 8.30 am ET.

Redbook data for the week will be issued at 8.55 am ET. In the prior week, the Store sales were up 6.0 percent.

The Fed's Industrial Production report for February will be released at 9.15 am ET. The consensus is for an increase of 0.4 percent, while it declined 0.3 percent in the prior month.

The Commerce Department's Business Inventories for January is scheduled at 10.00 am ET. The consensus is for a decline of 0.1 percent, while it grew 0.1 percent in the prior month.

National Association of Home Builders/Wells Fargo's Housing Market Index for March is expected at 10.00 am ET. The consensus is for 74, unchanged from the previous month.

The Bureau of Labor Statistics' Job Openings and Labor Turnover Survey or JOLTS will be released at 10.00 am ET. The consensus is 6.400 million, slightly down from 6.423 million in the prior month.

Asian stocks ended mixed on Tuesday. Chinese shares ended modestly lower. The benchmark Shanghai Composite index eased 9.61 points, or 0.34 percent, to 2,779.64. Hong Kong's Hang Seng index rose 0.87 percent to 23,263.73.

Japanese shares finished marginally higher. The Nikkei average finished the session up 9.49 points at 17,011.53. The broader Topix index jumped as much as 2.6 percent to 1,268.46.

Japan's industrial production rose a seasonally adjusted 1.0 percent month-on-month in January. Economists had expected a growth of 0.8 percent.

Australian markets rebounded from their largest fall on record. The benchmark S&P/ASX 200 ended up 291.40 points, or 5.83 percent, at 5,293.40. the largest one-day gain, after plummeting nearly 10 percent on Monday. The broader All Ordinaries index climbed 274.60 points, or 5.43 percent, to 5,332.80.

European shares are trading lower. The CAC 40 Index of France is sliding 48.35 points or 1.25 percent. The German DAX is losing 122.68 points or 1.49 percent, the U.K. FTSE 100 Index is down 95.59 points or 1.75 percent. The Swiss Market Index is declining 83.59 points or 1.06 percent.

The Euro Stoxx 50 Index, which is a compilation of 50 blue chip stocks across the euro area, is down 1.24 percent.

