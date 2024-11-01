Wall Street Aims To Bounce Back At Open

(RTTNews) - The Monthly Jobs Report, and the Manufacturing Activity reports might be the focus on Friday.

Major corporate companies such as Apple (APPL), Amazon (AMZN) and Intel (INTC) will be announcing their earnings reports.

Early signs from the U.S. Futures Index suggest that Wall Street might open positive. As of 8.15 am ET, the Dow futures were up 157.00 points, the S&P 500 futures were adding 23.50 points and the Nasdaq 100 futures were progressing 96.25 points.

The U.S. major averages ended Thursday's session near their worst levels of the day. The Nasdaq plunged 512.78 points or 2.8 percent to 18,095.15, the S&P 500 tumbled 108.22 points or 1.9 percent to 5,705.45 and the Dow slumped 378.08 points or 0.9 percent to 41,763.46.

On the economic front, the Employment Situation for October will be issued at 8.30 am ET. The consensus is for 125,000, while it was up 254,000. The unemployment rate is expected to 4.1 percent, while it was up 4.1 percent in September. The Private Payrolls are projected to be 90,000, while it was up 223,000 in September. Consensus for average hourly earnings is up 4.0 percent, while it was up 4.0 percent in the prior month.

The PMI Manufacturing Final for October will be released at 9.45 am ET. In the prior month, the Index was up 47.3.

The ISM Manufacturing Index for October is scheduled at 10.00 am ET. The consensus is for an increase of 47.6, while it was up 47.2 in September.

The Construction Spending for September will be published at 10.00 am ET. The consensus is for an increase of 0.1 percent, while it was down 0.1 percent in the previous month.

The Baker Hughes Rig Count for the week will be revealed at 1.00 pm ET. In the prior week, the North America rig count was 801 and the U.S. rig count was 585.

Dallas Fed President Lorie Logan will give welcome address before the Women in Central Banking Workshop sponsored by the Federal Reserve Bank of Dallas at 9.45 am ET.

Asian stocks ended mostly lower on Friday. China's Shanghai Composite Index ended 0.2 percent lower at 3,272.01. Hong Kong's Hang Seng Index jumped 0.9 percent to 20,506.43.

Japanese markets tumbled. The Nikkei 225 Index dove 2.6 percent to 38,053.67, while the broader Topix Index settled 1.9 percent lower at 2,644.26.

Australian markets fell on Friday. The benchmark S&P/ASX 200 Index dropped half a percent to 8,118.80. The broader All Ordinaries Index also fell half a percent to close at 8,379.70.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.