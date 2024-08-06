Wall Street Advances Higher as "Fear Gauge" Cools

Wall Street bounced back today, even though stocks lost some momentum toward the end of the session. All three major indexes snapped their three-day skids, as investors cheered resilient Japanese markets and stepped back from fears that the U.S. is on the fast track to another recession.

The Dow added 294 points but was up over 750 points at its session highs, while the Nasdaq gained 166 points. Elsewhere, Wall Street's "fear gauge" fell back to earth, with the Cboe Volatility Index (VIX) shedding 28%, though it still remains relatively elevated.

5 Things to Know Today

Vice President Kamala Harris tapped Minnesota Governor Tim Walz as her Democratic running mate for the presidential election. (CNBC) Mortgage rates hit their lowest level in more than a year. (MarketWatch) Behind Lucid stock's post-earnings bounce. Why bears piled on Caterpillar sock. How to play the tech sector correction.

Oil Prices Rise Despite Middle East Tensions

Oil prices closed slightly higher Tuesday, with commodities regaining some of yesterday's losses as investors kept their eyes on tensions in the Middle East. For the session, September-dated West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude rose 26 cents or 0.4%, to settle at $73.20.

Gold prices, meanwhile, lost ground today, though they remained above the significant $2,400 level. At last check, December-dated gold futures dropped 0.6% to settle at $2,428.10 per ounce.

