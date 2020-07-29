US Markets
SPX

Wall Street adds to gains after Federal Reserve statement

Contributor
Sinéad Carew Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/JEENAH MOON

The S&P 500 added slightly to its gains on Wednesday in choppy trading after the U.S. Federal Reserve said it kept interest rates unchanged and repeated a pledge to use its "full range of tools" to support the economy for as long as it takes to recover from fallout of the coronavirus outbreak.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average .DJI rose 96.31 points, or 0.37%, to 26,475.59, the S&P 500 .SPX gained 29.74 points, or 0.92%, to 3,248.18 and the Nasdaq Composite .IXIC added 108.03 points, or 1.04%, to 10,510.12.

(Reporting By Sinéad Carew; Editing by David Gregorio)

((sinead.carew@thomsonreuters.com; +1 (646) 223 6186; Reuters Messaging: sinead.carew.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

