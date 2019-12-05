US Markets

Wall St. barely gains as investors wait for trade progress

Contributor
Stephen Culp Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/BRENDAN MCDERMID

Wall Street eked out gains on Thursday as investors awaited concrete news on a hoped-for interim trade deal between the United States and China before a new round of tariffs are scheduled to kick in on Dec. 15.

Dec 5 (Reuters) - Wall Street eked out gains on Thursday as investors awaited concrete news on a hoped-for interim trade deal between the United States and China before a new round of tariffs are scheduled to kick in on Dec. 15.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average .DJI rose 29.36 points, or 0.11%, to 27,679.14, the S&P 500 .SPX gained 4.86 points, or 0.16%, to 3,117.62, and the Nasdaq Composite .IXIC added 4.03 points, or 0.05%, to 8,570.70.

(Reporting by Stephen Culp Editing by Leslie Adler)

((sinead.carew@thomsonreuters.com; +1 (646) 223 6186; Reuters Messaging: sinead.carew.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

More from Reuters


Explore US Markets

Explore

Most Popular