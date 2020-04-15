US Markets
Wall St tumbles on lackluster earnings, economic data

Akanksha Rana Reuters
Credit: REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

U.S. stock indexes slumped 2% minutes after the open on Wednesday as a record drop in retail sales and dour first-quarter earnings reports lent weight to forecasts for the biggest economic slump since the 1930s.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average .DJI fell 349.04 points, or 1.46%, at the open to 23,600.72. The S&P 500 .SPX opened lower by 50.42 points, or 1.77%, at 2,795.64, while the Nasdaq Composite .IXIC dropped 159.78 points, or 1.88%, to 8,355.96 at the opening bell.

