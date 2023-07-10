Wall St starts new week lower ahead of inflation data

July 10 (Reuters) - Wall Street's main indexes opened slightly lower on Monday as investors stayed cautious ahead of a key inflation report, while weak data out of China fanned worries of a looming economic slowdown.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average .DJI fell 29.20 points, or 0.09%, at the open to 33,705.68. The S&P 500 .SPX opened lower by 4.72 points, or 0.11%, at 4,394.23, while the Nasdaq Composite .IXIC dropped 15.34 points, or 0.11%, to 13,645.37 at the opening bell.

(Reporting by Bansari Mayur Kamdar in Bengaluru; Editing by Shinjini Ganguli)

