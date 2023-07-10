News & Insights

US Markets
SPX

Wall St starts new week lower ahead of inflation data

Credit: REUTERS/BRENDAN MCDERMID

July 10, 2023 — 09:33 am EDT

Written by Bansari Mayur Kamdar for Reuters ->

July 10 (Reuters) - Wall Street's main indexes opened slightly lower on Monday as investors stayed cautious ahead of a key inflation report, while weak data out of China fanned worries of a looming economic slowdown.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average .DJI fell 29.20 points, or 0.09%, at the open to 33,705.68. The S&P 500 .SPX opened lower by 4.72 points, or 0.11%, at 4,394.23, while the Nasdaq Composite .IXIC dropped 15.34 points, or 0.11%, to 13,645.37 at the opening bell.

(Reporting by Bansari Mayur Kamdar in Bengaluru; Editing by Shinjini Ganguli)

((BansariMayur.Kamdar@thomsonreuters.com; Twitter: @BansariKamdar;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

US Markets
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

SPX

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.