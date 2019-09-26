Wall St slips on impeachment uncertainty

NEW YORK, Sept 26 (Reuters) - U.S. stocks slipped on Thursday as the release of a whistleblower report tied to the Democrats' impeachment move against President Donald Trump kept uncertainty high, while trade comments from China's top diplomat helped to limit losses.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average .DJI fell 76.26 points, or 0.28%, to 26,894.45, the S&P 500 .SPX lost 7 points, or 0.23%, to 2,977.87 and the Nasdaq Composite .IXIC dropped 46.72 points, or 0.58%, to 8,030.66.

(Reporting by Chuck Mikolajczak)

