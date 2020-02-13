Wall St slips from record levels at open on fears over new coronavirus case count

Feb 13 (Reuters) - Wall Street's main indexes slipped from record highs at the open on Thursday as a sharp increase in the number of deaths and cases related to the coronavirus outbreak in China sent investors scurrying for safe-haven assets.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average .DJI fell 115.39 points, or 0.39%, at the open to 29,436.03.

The S&P 500 .SPX opened lower by 13.55 points, or 0.40%, at 3,365.90 and the Nasdaq Composite .IXIC dropped 68.92 points, or 0.71%, to 9,657.04 at the opening bell.

(Reporting by Medha Singh in Bengaluru; Editing by Shounak Dasgupta)

