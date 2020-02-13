Wall St slips from record levels at open on fears over new coronavirus case count

US Markets

Wall Street's main indexes slipped from record highs at the open on Thursday as a sharp increase in the number of deaths and cases related to the coronavirus outbreak in China sent investors scurrying for safe-haven assets.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average .DJI fell 115.39 points, or 0.39%, at the open to 29,436.03.

The S&P 500 .SPX opened lower by 13.55 points, or 0.40%, at 3,365.90 and the Nasdaq Composite .IXIC dropped 68.92 points, or 0.71%, to 9,657.04 at the opening bell.

