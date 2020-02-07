US Markets

Wall St slips from record highs at open after jobs report

Publisher
Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/BRYAN SMITH

Feb 7 (Reuters) - Wall Street slipped from record highs at the open on Friday as investors assessed the U.S. employment report for January that showed acceleration in jobs growth but included a downward revision to some previous numbers. The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 92.85 points, or 0.32%, at the open to 29,286.92. The S&P 500 opened lower by 10.24 points, or 0.31%, at 3,335.54 and the Nasdaq Composite dropped 45.51 points, or 0.48%, to 9,526.64 at the opening bell. (Reporting by Medha Singh in Bengaluru; Editing by Saumyadeb Chakrabarty) ((Medha.Singh@thomsonreuters.com; within U.S. +1646 223 8780, outside U.S. +91 80 6749 1130; Twitter: https://twitter.com/medhasinghs)) Keywords: USA STOCKS/ (URGENT)

