News & Insights

US Markets
SPX

Wall St slips at open after recent rally; economic data on tap

Credit: REUTERS/BRENDAN MCDERMID

March 04, 2024 — 09:32 am EST

Written by Ankika Biswas for Reuters ->

March 4 (Reuters) - U.S. stock opened lower on Monday after the S&P 500 and the Nasdaq's record-closing highs in the prior session, as investors paused at the start of a week packed with key jobs data and Fed Chair Jerome Powell's congressional testimony.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average .DJI fell 118.61 points, or 0.30%, at the open to 38,968.77. The S&P 500 .SPX opened lower by 6.09 points, or 0.12%, at 5,130.99, while the Nasdaq Composite .IXIC dropped 10.73 points, or 0.07%, to 16,264.21 at the opening bell.

(Reporting by Ankika Biswas in Bengaluru; Editing by Maju Samuel)

((Ankika.Biswas@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

US Markets
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

SPX

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.