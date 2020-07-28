US Markets
MMM

Wall St slips as tough stimulus talks loom; 3M, McDonald's disappoint

Contributors
Devik Jain Reuters
Medha Singh Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/BRENDAN MCDERMID

U.S. stocks fell on Tuesday as lawmakers geared up for grueling talks over a coronavirus aid plan, with the blue-chip Dow index weighed down by 3M and McDonald's shares after the companies reported quarterly profits that missed estimates.

By Devik Jain and Medha Singh

July 28 (Reuters) - U.S. stocks fell on Tuesday as lawmakers geared up for grueling talks over a coronavirus aid plan, with the blue-chip Dow index weighed down by 3M and McDonald's shares after the companies reported quarterly profits that missed estimates.

Industrial conglomerate 3M Co MMM.N dropped 4.3% as it reported a plunge in demand across its business units in the second quarter.

McDonald's Corp MCD.N fell 2% after posting a bigger-than-expected drop in global same-store sales and missing profit expectations, as its restaurants were shut due to the pandemic.

Pfizer Inc PFE.N, on the other hand, rose 2.7% after it raised its full-year forecast on strong demand for cancer drugs and blood thinners. Late on Monday, the drugmaker announced a pivotal global study to evaluate a COVID-19 vaccine candidate.

Of the 130 S&P 500 companies that have reported, about 80% of them surpassed significantly lowered forecasts for profit, according to Refinitiv IBES data, better than the average of 71% companies beating profit estimates over the past four quarters.

A rally in U.S. stocks slowed recently as investors worried about signs of a stalling economic recovery amid a resurgence in coronavirus cases, while awaiting progress on government stimulus talks.

Senate Republicans announced on Monday a $1 trillion aid package hammered out with the White House — four days before millions of Americans lose unemployment benefits — but the proposal sparked immediate opposition from both Democrats and some Republicans.

Latest data showed U.S. consumer confidence ebbed in July amid a flare-up in coronavirus infections across the country.

The U.S. Federal Reserve also said it would extend several of its lending facilities through the end of the year, in a sign the economic impact of the pandemic has been more prolonged than expected.

"We're in a bit of a pause on the economic recovery while we wait for more progress on vaccine developments and treatments," said Jeff Buchbinder, equity strategist at LPL Financial in the Greater Boston Area.

A major focus this week will be results from members of Wall Street's trillion-dollar club — Apple Inc AAPL.O, Amazon.com Inc AMZN.O, Alphabet Inc GOOGL.O — and Facebook Inc FB.O.

Technology stocks .SPLRCT weighed the most on the benchmark S&P 500 index.

At 11:14 a.m. ET, the Dow Jones Industrial Average .DJI was down 93.57 points, or 0.35%, at 26,491.20, the S&P 500 .SPX was down 2.52 points, or 0.08%, at 3,236.89. The Nasdaq Composite .IXIC was down 41.09 points, or 0.39%, at 10,495.18.

The U.S. central bank is expected to reiterate its accommodative stance when it wraps up its two-day policy meeting on Wednesday afternoon.

Harley-Davidson Inc HOG.N slid 7.8% after reporting an unexpected quarterly loss due to disruptions caused by the virus outbreak.

Declining issues outnumbered advancers for a 1.10-to-1 ratio on the NYSE and a 1.59-to-1 ratio on the Nasdaq.

The S&P index recorded 21 new 52-week highs and no new low, while the Nasdaq recorded 42 new highs and 15 new lows.

(Reporting by Devik Jain and Medha Singh in Bengaluru; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila and Shounak Dasgupta)

((Devik.Jain@thomsonreuters.com; within U.S. +1 646 223 8780; outside U.S. +91 80 6182 2062; ;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

MMM MCD PFE AAPL AMZN GOOGL FB SPX IXIC HOG

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    Reuters

    Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

    Learn More

    More from Reuters

    Explore US Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular