US Markets
SPX

Wall St slips ahead of business activity data

Contributor
Bansari Mayur Kamdar Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/BRENDAN MCDERMID

Wall Street's main indexes opened slightly lower on Tuesday after a steep selloff in the previous session on concerns about aggressive signals from the U.S. Federal Reserve on rate hikes, with manufacturing and services data on tap.

Aug 23 (Reuters) - Wall Street's main indexes opened slightly lower on Tuesday after a steep selloff in the previous session on concerns about aggressive signals from the U.S. Federal Reserve on rate hikes, with manufacturing and services data on tap.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average .DJI fell 30.09 points, or 0.09%, at the open to 33,033.52.

The S&P 500 .SPX opened lower by 4.90 points, or 0.12%, at 4,133.09, while the Nasdaq Composite .IXIC dropped 1.20 points, or 0.01%, to 12,380.37 at the opening bell.

(Reporting by Bansari Mayur Kamdar in Bengaluru; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila)

((BansariMayur.Kamdar@thomsonreuters.com; Twitter: @BansariKamdar))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

SPX

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

More from Reuters

Explore US Markets

Explore

Most Popular