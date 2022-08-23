Wall St slips ahead of business activity data

Aug 23 (Reuters) - Wall Street's main indexes opened slightly lower on Tuesday after a steep selloff in the previous session on concerns about aggressive signals from the U.S. Federal Reserve on rate hikes, with manufacturing and services data on tap.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average .DJI fell 30.09 points, or 0.09%, at the open to 33,033.52.

The S&P 500 .SPX opened lower by 4.90 points, or 0.12%, at 4,133.09, while the Nasdaq Composite .IXIC dropped 1.20 points, or 0.01%, to 12,380.37 at the opening bell.

