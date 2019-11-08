US Markets

Wall St slips after Trump says not agreed to roll back tariffs

Contributor
Sruthi Shankar Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/BRENDAN MCDERMID

U.S. stocks dipped on Friday after U.S. President Donald Trump said he had not agreed to roll back tariffs on Chinese goods. [nW1N26G02B]

Nov 8 (Reuters) - U.S. stocks dipped on Friday after U.S. President Donald Trump said he had not agreed to roll back tariffs on Chinese goods.

At 10:02 a.m. ET, the Dow Jones Industrial Average .DJI was down 45.65 points, or 0.16%, at 27,629.15, the S&P 500 .SPX was down 5.72 points, or 0.19%, at 3,079.46.

The Nasdaq Composite .IXIC was down 16.17 points, or 0.19%, at 8,418.34.

(Reporting by Sruthi Shankar in Bengaluru; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila)

((sruthi.shankar@thomsonreuters.com; within U.S. +1 646 223 8780; outside U.S. +91 80 6749 6328; Reuters Messaging: sruthi.shankar.reuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

More from Reuters


Explore US Markets

Explore

Most Popular