Wall St slips after Trump says not agreed to roll back tariffs

Nov 8 (Reuters) - U.S. stocks dipped on Friday after U.S. President Donald Trump said he had not agreed to roll back tariffs on Chinese goods.

At 10:02 a.m. ET, the Dow Jones Industrial Average .DJI was down 45.65 points, or 0.16%, at 27,629.15, the S&P 500 .SPX was down 5.72 points, or 0.19%, at 3,079.46.

The Nasdaq Composite .IXIC was down 16.17 points, or 0.19%, at 8,418.34.

(Reporting by Sruthi Shankar in Bengaluru; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila)

