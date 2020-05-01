US Markets
Wall St slides at open as Trump warns of new tariffs on China

C Nivedita Reuters
U.S. stocks fell at open on Friday after President Donald Trump threatened to slap new tariffs on China over the coronavirus crisis, while Apple and Amazon became the latest companies to warn of more pain in the future.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average .DJI fell 224.94 points, or 0.92%, at the open to 24,120.78.

The S&P 500 .SPX opened lower by 43.34 points, or 1.49%, at 2,869.09. The Nasdaq Composite .IXIC dropped 208.26 points, or 2.34%, to 8,681.29 at the opening bell.

