Wall St slides at open after grim jobless claims data

Wall Street opened lower on Thursday at the end of a strong month for stock markets globally, as millions more applied for jobless claims in the United States, overshadowing upbeat results from Facebook and Tesla.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average .DJI fell 48.29 points, or 0.20%, at the open to 24,585.57. The S&P 500 .SPX opened lower by 8.60 points, or 0.29%, at 2,930.91, while the Nasdaq Composite .IXIC dropped 3.69 points, or 0.04%, to 8,911.02 at the opening bell.

