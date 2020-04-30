Wall St slides at open after grim jobless claims data

April 30 (Reuters) - Wall Street opened lower on Thursday at the end of a strong month for stock markets globally, as millions more applied for jobless claims in the United States, overshadowing upbeat results from Facebook and Tesla.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average .DJI fell 48.29 points, or 0.20%, at the open to 24,585.57. The S&P 500 .SPX opened lower by 8.60 points, or 0.29%, at 2,930.91, while the Nasdaq Composite .IXIC dropped 3.69 points, or 0.04%, to 8,911.02 at the opening bell.

(Reporting by C Nivedita in Bengaluru; Editing by Arun Koyyur)

((C.Nivedita@thomsonreuters.com; within the U.S. +1 646 223 8780, outside the U.S. +91 80 6182 2626; Twitter: @NivCholayil;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.