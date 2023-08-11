News & Insights

Wall St slides after hotter-than-expected producer prices data

Credit: REUTERS/BRENDAN MCDERMID

August 11, 2023 — 09:32 am EDT

Written by Bansari Mayur Kamdar for Reuters ->

Aug 11 (Reuters) - Wall Street's main indexes opened lower on Friday as stronger-than-expected producer prices data lifted U.S. bond yields, weighing down rate-sensitive megacap technology and growth stocks.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average .DJI fell 64.79 points, or 0.18%, at the open to 35,111.36.

The S&P 500 .SPX opened lower by 18.14 points, or 0.41%, at 4,450.69, while the Nasdaq Composite .IXIC dropped 104.34 points, or 0.76%, to 13,633.65 at the opening bell.

(Reporting by Bansari Mayur Kamdar in Bengaluru Editing by Vinay Dwivedi)

((BansariMayur.Kamdar@thomsonreuters.com;))

Reuters
