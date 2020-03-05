US Markets

Wall St sinks at open as coronavirus fears prompt California emergency

Contributor
Sanjana Shivdas Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/BRENDAN MCDERMID

U.S. stock indexes opened sharply lower on Thursday as deaths from the coronavirus rose in the United States, forcing California to declare a state of emergency, while crippled travel demand hit airline stocks.

March 5 (Reuters) - U.S. stock indexes opened sharply lower on Thursday as deaths from the coronavirus rose in the United States, forcing California to declare a state of emergency, while crippled travel demand hit airline stocks.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average .DJI fell 418.94 points, or 1.55%, at the open to 26,671.92.

The S&P 500 .SPX opened lower by 54.42 points, or 1.74%, at 3,075.70. The Nasdaq Composite .IXIC dropped 228 points, or 2.53%, to 8,790.09 at the opening bell.

(Reporting by Sanjana Shivdas in Bengaluru; Editing by Shinjini Ganguli)

((SanjanaSitara.Shivdas@thomsonreuters.com; within U.S. +1 646 223 8780, outside U.S. +91 80 6749 1642; Twitter: @SanjanaShivdas;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Latest US Markets Videos

See more videos

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

More from Reuters


Explore US Markets

Explore

Most Popular