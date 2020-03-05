Wall St sinks at open as coronavirus fears prompt California emergency

March 5 (Reuters) - U.S. stock indexes opened sharply lower on Thursday as deaths from the coronavirus rose in the United States, forcing California to declare a state of emergency, while crippled travel demand hit airline stocks.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average .DJI fell 418.94 points, or 1.55%, at the open to 26,671.92.

The S&P 500 .SPX opened lower by 54.42 points, or 1.74%, at 3,075.70. The Nasdaq Composite .IXIC dropped 228 points, or 2.53%, to 8,790.09 at the opening bell.

(Reporting by Sanjana Shivdas in Bengaluru; Editing by Shinjini Ganguli)

