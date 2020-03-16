Wall St sinks as virus spread escalates worries

By Caroline Valetkevitch

NEW YORK, March 16 (Reuters) - Wall Street suffered its biggest drop since the coronavirus crisis began, with the S&P 500 closing at the lowest level since December 2018 as investors fear the coronavirus pandemic is proving a tougher opponent than central banks, lawmakers or the White House are capable of battling.

The S&P 500 fell about 12% despite the Federal Reserve's surprise move late Sunday to cut interest rates to near zero, which added to the alarm about the rapid spread of the pandemic and how it has paralyzed parts of the global economy and squeezed company revenue.

"It's a market adrift with nothing to hold on to. There's nothing that can really give us a sense of when the full extent of the virus' impact will be known," said Jeffrey Kleintop, chief global investment strategist at Charles Schwab.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average .DJI fell 2,997.1 points, or 12.93%, to 20,188.52, the S&P 500 .SPX lost 324.89 points, or 11.98%, to 2,386.13 and the Nasdaq Composite .IXIC dropped 970.28 points, or 12.32%, to 6,904.59.

(Additional reporting by Sanjana Shivdas in Bengaluru and Thyagaraju Adinarayan; Editing by Dan Grebler and Nick Zieminski)

((caroline.valetkevitch@thomsonreuters.com; +1 646 223 6393; Reuters Messaging: caroline.valetkevitch.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.