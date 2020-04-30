Wall St set to slide at open after jobless claims data

For a live blog on the U.S. stock market, click LIVE/ or type LIVE/ in a news window.

Facebook jumps after upbeat quarterly revenue

Tesla jumps after reporting profitable quarter

U.S. weekly jobless claims remain elevated

McDonald's dips as quarterly profit slides

Futures down: Dow 1.03%, S&P 500 1.01%, Nasdaq 0.35%

By C Nivedita and Shreyashi Sanyal

April 30 (Reuters) - Wall Street's main indexes were set to open lower on Thursday at the end of a strong month for stock markets globally as a grim U.S. jobless claims report overshadowed upbeat results from Facebook and Tesla.

The Labor Department's report showed initial unemployment claims totaled 3.84 million for the week ended April 25, down from 4.44 million in the previous week and a record 6.87 million in March.

Although the downward trend raised hopes that the coronavirus outbreak's impact on the labor market had peaked, analysts said investors were still wary of the pace of an economic recovery from a looming recession.

"In large part this data is seen as something we've already taken for granted," said Art Hogan, chief market strategist at National Securities in New York.

"We know that the economic data, especially as it pertains to labor, is bad and is going to get worse."

Still, the S&P 500 .SPX is on course for its best month since 1974, powered by dramatic U.S. monetary and fiscal stimulus and hopes of a revival in business activity as states reopen from lockdowns.

All three U.S. stock indexes ended Wednesday's session closer to all-time highs reached in February after positive partial data from a trial of Gilead Science Inc's GILD.O antiviral remdesivir showed an improved recovery rate in COVID-19 patients.

The Federal Reserve pledged on Wednesday to expand emergency programs to revive growth but dashed hopes for a fast rebound, saying the economy could feel the weight of consumer fear and social distancing for a year.

At 9:58 a.m. ET, Dow e-minis 1YMcv1 were down 254 points, or 1.03%, S&P 500 e-minis EScv1 were down 29.75 points, or 1.01% and Nasdaq 100 e-minis NQcv1 were down 31.75 points, or 0.35%.

Analysts forecast a sharper decline in second-quarter corporate earnings, with profits for S&P 500 companies expected to fall 36% following a 15% anticipated drop in the first quarter, according to Refinitiv data.

Facebook Inc FB.O jumped 7.1% in premarket trading after beating analysts' estimates for first-quarter revenue and saying it had seen "signs of stability" for ad sales in April after a plunge in March.

Electric car maker Tesla Inc TSLA.O climbed 7.3% after posting its third straight quarterly profit, taking investors by surprise as its automaker peers were hit by a slump in consumer demand and factory shutdowns.

But Twitter TWTR.N fell 6.3% even as it said ads sales had slightly rebounded in Asia after a plunge due to the coronavirus outbreak and that it had accelerated work on tools to attract key advertisers.

McDonald's Corp MCD.N shed 1.6% after it reported a 16.7% slide in quarterly profit as most of its restaurants across the globe limited their services to deliveries and take-aways.

American Airlines AAL.O fell 6.8% as the airline operator posted its first quarterly loss since emerging from bankruptcy in 2013 and warned of a $70 million a day cash burn.

The two remaining FAANG stocks - Apple Inc AAPL.O and Amazon.com AMZN.O - will report results after markets close.

