Wall St set to open higher as producer prices ease

July 13, 2023 — 08:36 am EDT

Written by Bansari Mayur Kamdar for Reuters ->

July 13 (Reuters) - U.S. stock index futures extended gains on Thursday after producer prices data provided further evidence of inflation cooling in the world's largest economy and stoked hopes that the Federal Reserve will soon end its monetary policy tightening.

At 08:31 a.m. ET, Dow e-minis 1YMcv1 were up 76 points, or 0.22%, S&P 500 e-minis EScv1 were up 18 points, or 0.4%, and Nasdaq 100 e-minis NQcv1 were up 120 points, or 0.78%.

