Wall St set for sharp losses as Ukraine tensions mount

By Susan Mathew and Devik Jain

Feb 17 (Reuters) - Wall Street was set to open sharply lower on Thursday as escalating tensions between the West and Russia surrounding Ukraine unnerved investors, with some disappointing earnings also weighing on the mood.

Futures took a sharp leg lower following news that Russia has expelled deputy U.S. ambassador Bartle Gorman and Washington will respond to the move, the RIA news agency cited the U.S. embassy in Moscow as saying.

Markets were already under pressure after Russia-backed rebels and Ukrainian forces traded accusations of firing shells across the ceasefire line in eastern Ukraine, and Kyiv said the incidents looked like a "provocation" at a time when Russia has troops massed on the frontier.

"We're basically moving lower as we retest the late January lows until we get good news either out of Russia or even worse news out of the (Federal Reserve)," said Sam Stovall, chief investment strategist of CFRA Research in New York.

"I think that the war on inflation will be more impactful than the war in Ukraine. There is urgency for the Fed to start raising rates and possibly front-load the rate tightening cycle with 50 basis point increases."

At 09:04 a.m. ET, Dow e-minis 1YMcv1were down 191 points, or 0.55%, S&P 500 e-minis EScv1were down 30.25 points, or 0.68%, and Nasdaq 100 e-minis NQcv1were down 118.25 points, or 0.81%.

In earnings, chipmaker Nvidia NVDA.O slid 2.7% in premarket trading as flat gross margins and concern about its exposure to the crypto market overshadowed upbeat current-quarter revenue forecast.

TripAdvisor Inc TRIP.O tumbled 8.5% after the hotel search website operator posted a surprise fourth-quarter loss, while Albemarle Corp ALB.N dropped 11.1% as the lithium producer forecast downbeat annual earnings.

But strong results from Walmart WMT.N, Cisco CSCO.O and others helped cap losses.

Among megacap growth names, Apple Inc AAPL.O, Google-owner Alphabet Inc GOOGL.O, Microsoft Corp MSFT.O and Meta Platforms Inc FB.O fell about 1% each.

Data showed jobless claims rose unexpectedly last week, but remained at levels associated with tightening labor market conditions.

Markets have gyrated this week as geopolitical tensions added to worries about the Federal Reserve's tightening plans this year.

Minutes from the Fed's January meeting revealed policymakers' intend to begin raising interest rates to combat inflation, and its decisions would be made on a meeting-by-meeting basis.

Among other big movers, DoorDash Inc DASH.N surged 22.6% after it reported upbeat quarterly revenue as food delivery demand showed no sign of slowing, indicating ordering habits have changed permanently.

Hasbro Inc HAS.O rose 5.4% after activist investor Alta Fox Capital Management nominated five directors to the toymaker's board and urged changes including a spinoff of its unit housing games such as "Dungeons & Dragons".

(Reporting by Susan Mathew and Devik Jain in Bengaluru; Editing by Maju Samuel)

