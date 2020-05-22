US Markets
WMT

Wall St set for muted open on simmering U.S.-China tensions

Contributors
Ambar Warrick Reuters
Pawel Goraj Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/LUCAS JACKSON

U.S. stock indexes were set for a near-flat open on Friday as investors weighed hopes of more stimulus to revive an ailing economy against simmering Sino-U.S. trade tensions.

By Ambar Warrick and Pawel Goraj

May 22 (Reuters) - U.S. stock indexes were set for a near-flat open on Friday as investors weighed hopes of more stimulus to revive an ailing economy against simmering Sino-U.S. trade tensions.

China on Friday unveiled details about its plan to impose a national security law in Hong Kong that could see mainland intelligence agencies set up bases in the global financial hub, raising fears of more pro-democracy protests.

Reports of the law on Thursday had drawn fire from President Donald Trump, toppling Wall Street's main indexes from multi-month highs that were hit on optimism around a revival in business activity with the easing of coronavirus-led lockdowns.

"Market sentiment is really vulnerable to expensive valuation at the moment," said Andrea Cicione, head of strategy at TS Lombard.

"After the shock of the COVID-19 lockdown, we have to go through a regular recession with high unemployment, low capex, low demand and that's not what's priced in at the moment."

At 8:37 a.m. ET, Dow e-minis 1YMcv1 were up 21 points, or 0.09%. S&P 500 e-minis EScv1 were up 2.5 points, or 0.09% and Nasdaq 100 e-minis NQcv1 were down 9 points, or 0.1%.

A swathe of mixed retail earnings from Walmart Inc WMT.N, Best Buy Co Inc BBY.N and Home Depot Inc HD.N earlier in the week had shown online shopping gaining traction due to the stay-at-home orders.

On Friday, Chinese e-commerce behemoth Alibaba Group BABA.N reported a better-than-expected quarterly profit, but its shares slipped 1.6%. Smaller rival Pinduoduo Inc's U.S.-listed shares PDD.O gained 1.2% after its own upbeat quarterly earnings report.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise HPE.N fell 7.3% after missing second-quarter revenue and profit estimates, hit by global lockdowns since February.

Data analytics software maker Splunk Inc SPLK.O rose 5.8% after saying it expects higher demand for its cloud services as people around the world take to working from home.

(Reporting by Ambar Warrick in Bengaluru and Pawel Goraj in Gdynia; Editing by Saumyadeb Chakrabarty and Arun Koyyur)

((Ambar.Warrick@thomsonreuters.com; +91-80-6182-2837; Reuters Messaging: ambar.warrick.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net; Twitter: @AmbarWarrick))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

WMT BBY HD BABA PDD HPE SPLK NDX IXIC SPX

Latest US Markets Videos

    #TradeTalks: Data Shows Investors Are Flocking to the U.S. Stock Market

    Online brokers are enjoying the #COVID19 lockdown as data shows investors are flocking to the U.S. stock market. Nasdaq Chief Economist Phil Mackintosh joins Global Markets Reporter Jill Malandrino on #TradeTalks to discuss.

    1 day ago

    Reuters

    Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

    Learn More

    More from Reuters


    Explore US Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular