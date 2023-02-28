Wall St set for February losses as rate fears grow

By Sruthi Shankar and Shristi Achar A

Feb 28 (Reuters) - The benchmark S&P 500 slipped and the main U.S. indexes were set for monthly losses on Tuesday as Treasury yields rose with investors bracing for the possibility of interest rates remaining high for a prolonged period.

Wall Street indexes witnessed a volatile February after a strong performance at the start of the year as signs of strength in the U.S. economy and elevated inflation spurred worries that the Fed will stick to its hawkish policy for longer.

The blue-chip Dow .DJI slid on Tuesday as Goldman Sachs GS.Nfell 2.5% after Chief Executive David Solomon said the bank is considering "strategic alternatives" for its consumer business, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq .IXIC stayed afloat.

"It just boils down to the expectations in markets that there is more work that the Federal Reserve will have to do as far as taking rates higher and keeping them there for a longer period of time is concerned," said Keith Buchanan, portfolio manager at GLOBALT Investments.

"Three or four weeks ago there was an expectation of one or possibly even two federal cuts this year and that has been completely priced out of markets."

Traders have started to price in the chances of a bigger 50 basis-point rate hike in March, although the odds remain low at about 23%, according to Fed fund futures, which suggest rates peaking at 5.4% by September, up from 4.57% now. <FEDWATCH>

BofA Global Research warned the Fed could even hike interest rates to nearly 6%.

The yield on two-year Treasury notes US2YT=RR, which tracks investors' expectations of the path of interest rates, slipped to 4.79% but traded just below a near four-month high hit in the previous session. US/

At 11:49 a.m. ET, the Dow Jones Industrial Average .DJI was down 156.71 points, or 0.48%, at 32,732.38, the S&P 500 .SPX was down 3.59 points, or 0.09%, at 3,978.65, and the Nasdaq Composite .IXIC was up 4.86 points, or 0.04%, at 11,471.83.

Target Corp TGT.N rose 2.3% after the big-box retailer reported a surprise rise in holiday-quarter sales but cautioned on 2023 earnings due to an uncertain U.S. economy.

Zoom Video Communications Inc ZM.O climbed 1.7% after it forecast annual profit above Wall Street estimates and said it will integrate more AI into its products.

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd NCLH.N slid 11.5% after the cruise operator's full-year profit forecast fell short of estimates, as it feels the squeeze from soaring fuel and labor costs.

Advancing issues outnumbered decliners by a 1.35-to-1 ratio on the NYSE and 1.34-to-1 ratio on the Nasdaq.

The S&P index recorded seven new 52-week highs and eight new lows, while the Nasdaq recorded 57 new highs and 71 new lows.

Almost all S&P 500 sectors set to decline for the monthhttps://tmsnrt.rs/3xZQ1RS

(Reporting by Sruthi Shankar, Shristi Achar A and Johann M Cherian in Bengaluru; Editing by Saumyadeb Chakrabarty and Arun Koyyur)

((sruthi.shankar@thomsonreuters.com; within U.S. +1 646 223 8780; outside U.S. +91 80 6182 2787;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.