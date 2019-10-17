Wall St rises on earnings, geopolitical encouragement

Oct 17 (Reuters) - Wall Street advanced on Thursday as investor sentiment was buoyed by a string of corporate earnings beats and encouraging geopolitical developments.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average .DJI rose 25.13 points, or 0.09%, to 27,027.11, the S&P 500 .SPX gained 8.35 points, or 0.28%, to 2,998.04 and the Nasdaq Composite .IXIC added 32.67 points, or 0.4%, to 8,156.85.

(Reporting By Stephen Culp Editing by Chris Reese)

