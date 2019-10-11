US Markets

Wall St rises but pares gains after news of partial U.S.-China deal

Contributor
Caroline Valetkevitch Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

U.S. stocks ended more than 1% higher on Friday, but below their session highs, after the announcement of a partial trade deal between the United States and China.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average .DJI rose 317.65 points, or 1.2%, to 26,814.32, the S&P 500 .SPX gained 31.88 points, or 1.09%, to 2,970.01 and the Nasdaq Composite .IXIC added 106.27 points, or 1.34%, to 8,057.04.

