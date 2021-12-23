Wall St rises at open as Omicron worries ease

Dec 23 (Reuters) - Wall Street's main indexes opened higher on Thursday after early data suggested the Omicron variant of the coronavirus was less severe than feared.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average .DJI rose 28.5 points, or 0.08%, at the open to 35782.42. The S&P 500 .SPX rose 7.4 points, or 0.16%, at the open to 4703.96, while the Nasdaq Composite .IXIC rose 22.9 points, or 0.15%, to 15544.788 at the opening bell.

(Reporting by Medha Singh in Bengaluru; Editing by Anil D'Silva)

((Medha.Singh@thomsonreuters.com; within U.S. +1646 223 8780, outside U.S. +91 80 6182 2802; Twitter: https://twitter.com/medhasinghs;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.