Wall St posts record highs following China data, trade deal

April Joyner Reuters
Credit: REUTERS/BRENDAN MCDERMID

Wall Street stocks notched record closing highs on Monday as easing trade tensions between Washington and Beijing and upbeat economic data from China boosted investor sentiment.

Based on the latest available data, the Dow Jones Industrial Average .DJI rose 99.05 points, or 0.35%, to 28,234.43, the S&P 500 .SPX gained 22.6 points, or 0.71%, to 3,191.4 and the Nasdaq Composite .IXIC added 79.35 points, or 0.91%, to 8,814.23.

(Reporting by April Joyner Editing by Chris Reese)

((caroline.valetkevitch@thomsonreuters.com; +1 646 223 6393; Reuters Messaging: caroline.valetkevitch.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

