Wall St posts record highs following China data, trade deal

NEW YORK, Dec 16 (Reuters) - Wall Street stocks notched record closing highs on Monday as easing trade tensions between Washington and Beijing and upbeat economic data from China boosted investor sentiment.

Based on the latest available data, the Dow Jones Industrial Average .DJI rose 99.05 points, or 0.35%, to 28,234.43, the S&P 500 .SPX gained 22.6 points, or 0.71%, to 3,191.4 and the Nasdaq Composite .IXIC added 79.35 points, or 0.91%, to 8,814.23.

