US Markets

Wall St plummets as Fed rate cut amps up investors' virus fears

Contributor
Caroline Valetkevitch Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/LUCAS JACKSON

U.S. stocks suffered their biggest one-day drop since 1987 on Monday as the Federal Reserve's surprise move to cut interest rates to near zero fueled anxiety over a potential deep recession because of the coronavirus pandemic.

March 16 (Reuters) - U.S. stocks suffered their biggest one-day drop since 1987 on Monday as the Federal Reserve's surprise move to cut interest rates to near zero fueled anxiety over a potential deep recession because of the coronavirus pandemic.

According to initial closing data, the Dow Jones Industrial Average .DJI fell 2,997.1 points, or 12.93%, to 20,188.52, the S&P 500 .SPX lost 324.89 points, or 11.98%, to 2,386.13 and the Nasdaq Composite .IXIC dropped 970.28 points, or 12.32%, to 6,904.59.

(Reporting By Caroline Valetkevitch Editing by Nick Zieminski)

((sinead.carew@thomsonreuters.com; +1 (646) 223 6186; Reuters Messaging: sinead.carew.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

More from Reuters


Explore US Markets

Explore

Most Popular