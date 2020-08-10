US Markets
Wall St opens slightly higher after Trump's virus relief orders

Medha Singh Reuters
Credit: REUTERS/BRENDAN MCDERMID

Aug 10 (Reuters) - U.S. stocks opened slightly higher on Monday as investors looked to executive orders from President Donald Trump over the weekend to support the economy until more concrete stimulus could be passed.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average .DJI rose 54.73 points, or 0.20%, at the open to 27,488.21.

The S&P 500 .SPX opened higher by 4.76 points, or 0.14%, at 3,356.04. The Nasdaq Composite .IXIC gained 22.74 points, or 0.21%, to 11,033.73 at the opening bell.

