Wall St opens slightly higher after Trump's virus relief orders

Aug 10 (Reuters) - U.S. stocks opened slightly higher on Monday as investors looked to executive orders from President Donald Trump over the weekend to support the economy until more concrete stimulus could be passed.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average .DJI rose 54.73 points, or 0.20%, at the open to 27,488.21.

The S&P 500 .SPX opened higher by 4.76 points, or 0.14%, at 3,356.04. The Nasdaq Composite .IXIC gained 22.74 points, or 0.21%, to 11,033.73 at the opening bell.

(Reporting by Medha Singh in Bengaluru; editing by Uttaresh.V)

((Medha.Singh@thomsonreuters.com; within U.S. +1646 223 8780, outside U.S. +91 80 6749 1130; Twitter: https://twitter.com/medhasinghs))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.