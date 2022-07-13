US Markets
Wall St opens sharply lower after red-hot inflation data

Contributor
Sruthi Shankar Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/BRENDAN MCDERMID

Wall Street's main indexes opened sharply lower on Wednesday after hotter-than-expected inflation data fueled bets that the U.S. Federal Reserve will hike interest rates aggressively to tame surging prices.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average .DJI fell 237.70 points, or 0.77%, at the open to 30,743.63. The S&P 500 .SPX opened lower by 39.13 points, or 1.02%, at 3,779.67, while the Nasdaq Composite .IXIC dropped 208.18 points, or 1.85%, to 11,056.55 at the opening bell.

