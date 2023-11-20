News & Insights

US Markets
SPX

Wall St opens muted after recent rally, Microsoft edges up

Credit: REUTERS/BRENDAN MCDERMID

November 20, 2023 — 09:33 am EST

Written by Amruta Khandekar for Reuters ->

Nov 20 (Reuters) - Wall Street's main indexes opened muted on Monday as investors awaited more clues on when the Federal Reserve might begin cutting interest rates, while Microsoft gained on news that former OpenAI head Sam Altman will join the software giant.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average .DJI fell 14.79 points, or 0.04%, at the open to 34,932.49.

The S&P 500 .SPX opened lower by 2.32 points, or 0.05%, at 4,511.70, while the Nasdaq Composite .IXIC gained 9.27 points, or 0.07%, to 14,134.75 at the opening bell.

(Reporting by Amruta Khandekar; Editing by Maju Samuel)

((Amruta.Khandekar@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

US Markets
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

SPX
MSFT

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.