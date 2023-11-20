Wall St opens muted after recent rally, Microsoft edges up

Nov 20 (Reuters) - Wall Street's main indexes opened muted on Monday as investors awaited more clues on when the Federal Reserve might begin cutting interest rates, while Microsoft gained on news that former OpenAI head Sam Altman will join the software giant.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average .DJI fell 14.79 points, or 0.04%, at the open to 34,932.49.

The S&P 500 .SPX opened lower by 2.32 points, or 0.05%, at 4,511.70, while the Nasdaq Composite .IXIC gained 9.27 points, or 0.07%, to 14,134.75 at the opening bell.

(Reporting by Amruta Khandekar; Editing by Maju Samuel)

