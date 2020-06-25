US Markets
SPX

Wall St opens lower on rising virus cases, elevated jobless claims

Contributor
Devik Jain Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/LUCAS JACKSON

Wall Street main indexes opened lower on Thursday following their worst day in two weeks, as investors were unnerved by an alarming rise in new coronavirus cases and an elevated weekly jobless claims number.

June 25 (Reuters) - Wall Street main indexes opened lower on Thursday following their worst day in two weeks, as investors were unnerved by an alarming rise in new coronavirus cases and an elevated weekly jobless claims number.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average .DJI fell 80.72 points, or 0.32%, at the open to 25,365.22.

The S&P 500 .SPX opened lower by 3.73 points, or 0.12%, at 3,046.60. The Nasdaq Composite .IXIC dropped 9.81 points, or 0.10%, to 9,899.36 at the opening bell.

(Reporting by Devik Jain in Bengaluru; Editing by Arun Koyyur)

((Devik.Jain@thomsonreuters.com; within U.S. +1 646 223 8780; outside U.S. +91 80 6182 2062; ;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

SPX IXIC

Latest US Markets Videos

    Reopening Opportunities

    Market sentiment has rebounded after last week’s sell-off, but will the volatility continue? Dan explains why he still sees a good environment for trading, and shares bullish and bearish trade ideas for the reopening economy.

    Jun 18, 2020

    Reuters

    Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

    Learn More

    More from Reuters


    Explore US Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular