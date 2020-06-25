Wall St opens lower on rising virus cases, elevated jobless claims

June 25 (Reuters) - Wall Street main indexes opened lower on Thursday following their worst day in two weeks, as investors were unnerved by an alarming rise in new coronavirus cases and an elevated weekly jobless claims number.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average .DJI fell 80.72 points, or 0.32%, at the open to 25,365.22.

The S&P 500 .SPX opened lower by 3.73 points, or 0.12%, at 3,046.60. The Nasdaq Composite .IXIC dropped 9.81 points, or 0.10%, to 9,899.36 at the opening bell.

(Reporting by Devik Jain in Bengaluru; Editing by Arun Koyyur)

