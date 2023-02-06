US Markets
Wall St opens lower on Fed fears; Tyson Foods slides

Credit: REUTERS/ANDREW KELLY

February 06, 2023 — 09:35 am EST

Written by Johann M Cherian for Reuters ->

Feb 6 (Reuters) - U.S. stock indexes edged lower on Monday with Tyson Foods falling on disappointing quarterly results, while investors re-assessed their predictions on when the U.S. Federal Reserve would start cutting rates.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average .DJI fell 51.57 points, or 0.15%, at the open to 33,874.44.

The S&P 500 .SPX opened lower by 16.91 points, or 0.41%, at 4,119.57, while the Nasdaq Composite .IXIC dropped 102.55 points, or 0.85%, to 11,904.41 at the opening bell.

(Reporting by Johann M Cherian in Bengaluru; Editing by Shounak Dasgupta)

((johann.mcherian@thomsonreuters.com))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

