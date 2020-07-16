Wall St opens lower as virus fears eclipse upbeat retail sales

July 16 (Reuters) - U.S. stocks opened lower on Thursday as concerns about the economic toll of another round of coronavirus-driven shutdowns across the United States offset data showing a higher-than-expected rise in domestic retail sales in June.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average .DJI fell 123.53 points, or 0.46%, at the open to 26,746.57. The S&P 500 .SPX opened lower by 18.20 points, or 0.56%, at 3,208.36, while the Nasdaq Composite .IXIC dropped 106.62 points, or 1.01%, to 10,443.87 at the opening bell.

(Reporting by Medha Singh in Bengaluru; Editing by Maju Samuel)

