Wall St opens lower as upbeat jobs report dampens rate-cut hopes

Credit: REUTERS/CARLO ALLEGRI

December 08, 2023 — 09:31 am EST

Written by Amruta Khandekar for Reuters ->

Dec 8 (Reuters) - Wall Street opened lower on Friday as stronger-than-expected U.S. job growth and a drop in the unemployment rate signaled resilience in the labor market, dampening hopes that the Federal Reserve would cut interest rates by early next year.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average .DJI fell 32.56 points, or 0.09%, at the open to 36,084.82.

The S&P 500 .SPX opened lower by 9.39 points, or 0.20%, at 4,576.20, while the Nasdaq Composite .IXIC dropped 60.54 points, or 0.42%, to 14,279.46 at the opening bell.

(Reporting by Amruta Khandekar; Editing by Anil D'Silva)

((Amruta.Khandekar@thomsonreuters.com;))

Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
