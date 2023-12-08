Wall St opens lower as upbeat jobs report dampens rate-cut hopes

Dec 8 (Reuters) - Wall Street opened lower on Friday as stronger-than-expected U.S. job growth and a drop in the unemployment rate signaled resilience in the labor market, dampening hopes that the Federal Reserve would cut interest rates by early next year.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average .DJI fell 32.56 points, or 0.09%, at the open to 36,084.82.

The S&P 500 .SPX opened lower by 9.39 points, or 0.20%, at 4,576.20, while the Nasdaq Composite .IXIC dropped 60.54 points, or 0.42%, to 14,279.46 at the opening bell.

(Reporting by Amruta Khandekar; Editing by Anil D'Silva)

